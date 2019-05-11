Muslim man who saved Tony Stark aka Iron Man, the real hero of Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame has undeniably taken the world by storm, blasting through the box office and becoming one of the most hit films in history. However, looking back at the past films by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are now pointing out a significant detail that may have been overlooked.

In spite of The Russo Brothers lifting the spoiler ban, heads up if you haven’t watched the latest blockbuster hit.

After Tony Stark aka Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice by defeating Thanos with the snap of his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet, thereby saving the entire universe, fans couldn’t help but look back at the one minute Muslim character who went unnoticed in the first Iron Man film but also played a major part in creating our favorite superhero.

After getting captured in Afghanistan, Stark’s life is saved by another prisoner named Yinsen who places the iconic electromagnetic implant in his chest after which he assists him in creating the first ever Iron Man suit, that goes on to save the universe in the future in 2023, as we see in Avengers: Endgame.

Social media users are now hailing the late Muslim character as a hero.

The fan theory has now been widely received by Marvel enthusiasts who are just as amazed.



