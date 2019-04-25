LSA 2019 will be in line with #MeinBhi values, reassures Frieha Altaf

In the midst of the surging controversy surrounding this year’s Lux Style Awards, famed Pakistani designer Frieha Altaf who has been associated with the show since a long period now, has broken her silence over the condemnation.

The fashion icon came forth addressing the issue of prominent bigwigs dropping out of the show over the nomination of an alleged sexual harasser, saying that if anyone should be stepping out, it’s the harasser himself as the show stands for the women victimized by acts of sexual misconduct.

“The #MeinBhi movement is not a one off. The struggle to ensure a safer workplace will be a lifetime effort. My #LSA turf is the LSA show and stage – not the nominations that are done by the independent juries. Not one has a say in what the jury decides,” she stated adding that: “But I want to make it very clear that if I do #LSA2019, it will reflect every value that I uphold. I had every intention of including #Mein in the show’s flow and was in discussion with Meesha Shafi even before she was nominated and then stepped out.”

“In my opinion, if anybody should step down, it should be the alleged harasser, not those who are innocent and oppose him,” she shared. “The LSA platform and event is very close to my heart and I will continue to fight on my turf for women’s rights and empowerment,” she went on to say.

The show was put under immense controversy after model Eman Suleman rejected her LSA nomination with several other big wigs following suit in solidarity.

The critics of the show have been claiming that it has adopted a hypocritical stance with last year’s show standing in unity with survivors of the #MeToo movement and this year’s presenting the opposite.