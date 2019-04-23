Sara Haider bestowed with Charles Jehlinger Award upon graduation

Pakistan’s acclaimed vocal power house Sara Haider has brought immense pride to the country as graduated from the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts and bagged herself the Charles Jehlinger Award as well.

The Coke Studio sensation’s sister Erum Haider, delivered the auspicious news on Twitter about her delivering the commencement speech at her graduation from the institution as well as her acceptance on full scholarship to Julliard as well.

“Congratulations to the immensely talented @sarhaider who graduated @TheAcademyNow today, delivered the commencement speech, got the prestigious Charles Jehlinger Award AND will be the first Pakistani at @JuilliardSchool’s MFA in Fall 2019 (w full scholarship). So proud.,” read her tweet.

The Charles Jehlinger Award bestowed upon the Ae Dil hit maker has previously also been given to icons like Robert Redford and Spencer Tracy while her institution has produced big names like Grace Kelly, Danny Devito, Hank Azaria, Anne Hathaway, Paul Rudd, Jessica Chastain as well.