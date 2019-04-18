Katrina Kaif reveals why she signed Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dynamic actress Katrina Kaif, in an interview, revealed that her upcoming film Bharat is not a result of her friendship with the Dabang star.

The dashing Bollywood’s personality, who has co-starred in more than half a dozen films with Salman Khan, has said that she signed Bharat purely on the merit of the script.

Speaking media, Katrina added, "Ali and I are good friends, but when it comes to work, we are completely honest with each other. I read the script from start to finish in three hours and immediately called him to tell him that I loved it."

The actress said: "I realised there was an opportunity of going the extra mile with this character. So, it had nothing to do with my friendship with Salman or Ali. In fact, Salman did not even call me after I signed the film. We met directly on the set."