close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2019

Mahira Khan’s jaw-dropping look in ‘Paray Hut Love' will leave you stunned

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

A sneak peek of Mahira Khan's look in Asim Raza’s upcoming film ‘Paray Hut Love’ has stunned viewers.

The ‘Raees’ actress who is making a guest appearance in ‘Paray Hut Love’ shared a teaser of her dance performance in the movie on social media which has created quite a stir among netizens.

Mahira captioned the astounding post as:

"Feeling a lot, so I’ll say very little. This is a labour of true love.. a glimpse for all of you from me and my @asimrazatvf." 

Helmed by Asim Raza, 'Parey Hut Love' stars Maya Ali, Shehreyar Munawar in lead roles and will see the light of day this Eid-ul-Azha.

Latest News

More From Entertainment