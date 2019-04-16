Mahira Khan’s jaw-dropping look in ‘Paray Hut Love' will leave you stunned

A sneak peek of Mahira Khan's look in Asim Raza’s upcoming film ‘Paray Hut Love’ has stunned viewers.



The ‘Raees’ actress who is making a guest appearance in ‘Paray Hut Love’ shared a teaser of her dance performance in the movie on social media which has created quite a stir among netizens.

Mahira captioned the astounding post as:

"Feeling a lot, so I’ll say very little. This is a labour of true love.. a glimpse for all of you from me and my @asimrazatvf."

Helmed by Asim Raza, 'Parey Hut Love' stars Maya Ali, Shehreyar Munawar in lead roles and will see the light of day this Eid-ul-Azha.

