Vikas Bahl to not get directorial credits for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30

With sexual assault allegations looming over him post #MeToo, Indian director Vikas Bahl has had his directorial credits taken away from his upcoming film Super 30.



According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the upcoming biopic of math prodigy Anand Kumar starring Hrithik Roshan will not be crediting Bahl as the director any more.

The report citing Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar revealed: “Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production.”

Anurag Kayshap who has taken charge of directorial duties following Bahl getting ousted revealed: “As a producer, after substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance’s request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit.”

Bahl landed in hot waters after a female crew member from his film sets of Bombay Velvet accused him of sexual assault subsequent to which he role as director was seized.