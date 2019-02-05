Isha Ambani reveals why she cried during her ‘rukhsati’

MUMBAI: Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani has revealed that she cried during her ‘rukhsati’ because everyone around her was crying.



In an interview, Isha Ambani said, "It was a very emotional affair for everyone in my family. I was emotional too but everyone around me would cry all the time.”

She added, “I only cried at my rukhsati because I felt some peer pressure as everyone else was crying, especially my parents."

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal was one of the most talked about weddings of last year.

The 27-year-old also got candid about what she wants to do in the near future.

She said, “I feel very passionately about gender equality and equal participation in the work force because growing up I was made to believe that I could do whatever my brothers could do, as well if not better.”

She added, “My dream is to create a museum in Mumbai and bring shows from all over the world to India. Art is a way of recording the history, culture and times. It’s as important to preserve art of our times as it is to preserve art of the generations before us.”