Inside the most expensive home ever bought in the US

A house overlooking the Central Park in New York was sold for $238 million turning it into the most expensive home ever bought in the United States.

The apartment atop the high-class 220 Central Park South was bought by hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin who is said to have previously bought spent hundreds of millions on apartment in NYC, Chicago, Miami and London.

Spanning to 24,000-square-foot, the home is a combination of two apartments at the very top of 220 Central Park South, which is presently under-construction by Vornado Trust Realty and has been designed by Robert A M Stern’s firm.

The structure mounting to 66-stories in the Big Apple’s midtown area, has a number of amenities that add to its worth, including a spa, an athletic club, private dining rooms and entertaining spaces.





Before this luxurious home, a house in East Hampton held the title of being the most expensive residential structure in US, sold for $137 million in 2014.



