Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt are dating

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt are reported to have been dating since latter's ex-finace Sean Penn introduced them to each other.
Last week the Hollywood stars were spotted together at a showbiz function.
Brad Pitt,55, was dating Angelina Jolie before their parted their ways in 2016.
43-year old Charlize Theron who separated from Penn in 2015 is also reported to have visited Brad's home in Los Angeles.
Citing a source The Sun reported that they have been friends form sometime and seeing each other for nearly a month now after Sean Penn introduced them.
Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt are reported to have been dating since latter's ex-finace Sean Penn introduced them to each other.
Last week the Hollywood stars were spotted together at a showbiz function.
Brad Pitt,55, was dating Angelina Jolie before their parted their ways in 2016.
43-year old Charlize Theron who separated from Penn in 2015 is also reported to have visited Brad's home in Los Angeles.
Citing a source The Sun reported that they have been friends form sometime and seeing each other for nearly a month now after Sean Penn introduced them.