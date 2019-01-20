Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt are dating

Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt are reported to have been dating since latter's ex-finace Sean Penn introduced them to each other.

Last week the Hollywood stars were spotted together at a showbiz function.

Brad Pitt,55, was dating Angelina Jolie before their parted their ways in 2016.

43-year old Charlize Theron who separated from Penn in 2015 is also reported to have visited Brad's home in Los Angeles.

Citing a source The Sun reported that they have been friends form sometime and seeing each other for nearly a month now after Sean Penn introduced them.