I will destroy each of them: Kangana Ranaut on protests against Manikarnika

Bollywood’s upcoming film Manikarnika is the latest from B-Town to encounter a controversial row with protests erupting only days prior to its release.



The film based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai evoked a number of protests around the country by Rajput caste organization Karni Sena who have now been called off by the star of the film Kangana Ranaut.

During an interview, the 31-year-old star stepped forth commenting on the prevailing issue saying: "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them.”

The Queen actor goes on to remind people that the film bears a message of expressing love for the motherland while adding that it has also been endorsed by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi who was involved with the film closely.

The Zee Studios production is all set to hit theaters on January 25.