Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to host church wedding in February

As the new year is ringing in, so are the wedding bells it appears as American singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are prepping up to walk down the aisle in an intimate and lavish wedding ceremony.



According to circulating reports, the duo’s family and friends have already been delivered invitations to the wedding ceremony for February 28.

While the date has been unveiled, as of now, the venue of the wedding remains unconfirmed.

Moreover, reports revealed that with the preparations kicking in enthusiastically, dance rehearsals for the nuptials have already initiated, with the musician for the evening –Tay James also getting confirmed to perform at the ceremony.

The 24-year-old Baby hit maker had tied the knot on paper in a courthouse last year in September and had solidified the rumors of them getting hitched after Hailey changed her last name from Baldwin to Bieber.