After Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani and Frieha Altaf trolled for smoking

Not long ago, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan became a subject to trolls for a picture that showed her smoking a cigarette on the streets of New York with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The picture had irked internet users who slammed the actress for wearing a short, backless dress and smoking in public.

In a similar incident that occurred recently, Pakistani television and film star Sarwat Gilani and media maven Frieha Altaf faced backlash after a picture of them smoking at an event went viral.

This sparked an outburst where both the women were censured by holier-than-thou internet trolls.

However there were a few who called out the ones slamming the women and actually standing up for them.

While there were some who stated that there is no point in sharing the picture, others said that the two shouldn’t be judged because they are women.

Some also said that Sarwat Gilani and Frieha Altaf are entitled to live their lives as they please.



