Preity Zinta trolled after congratulatory tweet goes wrong

After India's historic Test victory in Australia, congratulatory messages poured in for captain Virat Kohli and Team India with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta among the well-wishers.



The co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kings XI Punjab, made a small error in her tweet.

Fans on the social media platform were quick to spot the mistake and went to town trolling the Bollywood star.

"Congratulations to the boys in blue for being the first Asian team to win a test match down under," tweeted Preity Zinta.

Unfortunately for the Bollywood actress India are not the first Asian team to win a Test in Australia -- they are the first to win a Test series Down Under.

Some fans simply corrected the error but a few others were not as kind.

On Monday, the final day of the Sydney Test was abandoned due to rain, thereby ending India's 71-year wait for a Test series win in Australia.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.