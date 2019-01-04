Here's why Kader Khan's relationship with Amitabh Bachchan went sour

MUMBAI: Condolences still pouring in since the sad demise of the Bollywood's veteran actor Kader Khan, who passed away on January 1 in Canada's hospital after prolonged illness. Even, from Amitabh Bachchan to Govinda, many stars took to their social media to share their fond memories with the legendary actor.

Among others, an old video has resurfaced on the internet in which Kader Khan, who is widely respected for his talent of not just acting but being a stellar screen writer as well, is seen revealing the truth about why his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan went sour.



The legendary actor, in his video clip posted in 2012, gets candid on camera and reveals, “I used to call him Amit. Once a producer from the south came and asked, 'Have you met the Sir ji?' I asked, 'Who sir ji?' He pointed at Amit ji, saying ‘that tall man.' Amit ji was coming. I said, 'He's Amit. When did he become sir ji?’ (He said) 'We call him sir ji.' Since then everyone started addressing him as sir ji. I could never bring myself to do it. That was the beginning of it.”

He further shared, "How can anyone call their friend, their brother from any other name? It is impossible. I couldn’t do it and since then our equation was never the same. I was not in Khuda Gawah. I was writing Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati but then left it midway. There were several other films that I had begun work on but quit."



