Autistic Pakistani jailed in India for his love for Shah Rukh Khan, to return home

An autistic Pakistani man’s love for Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan led him behind bars in the country of his pin-up for an extensive period of a year and seven months.

According to a report by Tribune India, 21-year-old Abdullah Shah will be returning to his home country after he had crossed the Attari-Wagah border in 2017, telling the Borer Security Force personnel that he wished to meet the Bollywood King which led to his eventual arrest.

An official was cited as saying: “Pakistan Rangers told the BSF the boy was mentally unsound and should be allowed to return. But the boy was sent to Amritsar jail.”

Abdullah’s sentence to six months’ jail time under the Foreigners Act, had come to a conclusion last December with Pakistani officials seeking his release till last week with one saying: “That Abdullah is autistic with a mental age far lower than his actual age makes it much more heart-wrenching. He has been punished for his innocent desire to meet SRK.”

Abdullah will be allowed to go back to his country following the release of India’s Hamid Ansari who had been behind bars in Peshawar for six years, paying a hefty price for love.