‘We have got some seriously good biryani too’, Shaniera Akram welcomes revival of British Airways

Karachi: Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Wasim Akram has welcomed revival of British Airways flights to Pakistan.



The British Airways is resuming its flight operations in Pakistan from June next year ten years after suspending them in the wake of an attack on Marriott Hotel Islamabad.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday posted a video on Twitter to make the announcement.



Shaniera Akram, commenting on the video said, “We have got some seriously good biryani too, might want to put that on the list! Welcome back British Airways.”



