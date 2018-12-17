Karan Johar to launch SRK's son Aryan Khan but not as an actor

Many star kids have made their Bollywood debuts such as Jhanvi Kpaoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar and others. Shah Rukh Khan has been asked many times about the future of his kids in the Bollywood and how and when they will be on the big screen, to which SRK has consistently maintained that any such thing won’t happen until they finish their education.



In a recent interview with ZoomTV.com, SRK had addressed the same question suggesting that Suhana was the one interested in pursuing a career in acting while Aryan is keener on filmmaking.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he feels Aryan may be launched by Karan Johar, not an actor but as his assistant director in one of his directorial ventures. Since Aryan is studying filmmaking, it’ll be good exposure for him to work under the guidance of an established and renowned director such as Karan, according to Don Actor.

"It’s very sweet of them (his industry friends), and they have the right. If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honor for him to work with directors of that caliber. But I think he wants to be a film-maker. Aryan is studying to be a film-maker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But, even if he wants to be a film-maker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course.” – Shah Rukh Khan said.

On work front, SRK is busy promoting his upcoming movie Zero. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. This will be the first time that Shah will play a physically challenged individual on the big screen. The trailer and songs of the film have already been a hit among fans. Zero will hit theatres in December 21.







