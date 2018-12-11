Netflix set to debut first African original in 2019

JOHANNESBURG :Streaming giant Netflix Monday announced to launch the its first original series made in Africa in 2019, adding that it planned further investment in productions on the continent.

South African actress Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to share the good news, wrote: "Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you!"

"#QueenSono, Africa's first Netflix original! A thrilling story about a kickass female spy.

Netflix South Africa's verified account reposted her tweet, writing: "That's right! A Netflix first for Africa.

Pearl Thusi as #QueenSono coming to your screens in 2019." Netflix told South African news site Independent Online that the new series would be directed by local actor and director Kagiso Legida who directed Thusi in South African hit film "Catching Feelings", which is also available on Netflix.

Netflix will soon turn into a place where local content creators can tell their stories to a global audience.

"It's going to change the game for every artist on this continent," Thusi, a star of US FBI thriller series "Quantico" said in a video tweet.