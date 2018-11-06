Tue November 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Fan-made Minion trailer of SRK starrer 'Zero' is capturing hearts

The trailer of upcoming SRK starrer ‘Zero’ has garnered massive attention from the audience ever since it was released but it looks like a different version of the promo has managed to muster up reactions from the stars of the movie themselves.

A fan-made trailer created on the theme of famed animated movie ‘Despicable Me’ showcasing minions is going viral over then internet and has even been loved by Shah Rukh Khan who couldn’t stop but share it with his followers on Twitter.

The cutesy trailer spoof features all characters of the movie – Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob and even Agnes as Anushka Sharma.

And to show Katrina Kaif’s both romantic and raging fury — it swaps her between the character of Lucy Wilde and Scarlet Overkill!

Shah Rukh Khan, singing praises for the maker of the trailer, in response tweeted:

“Arre pehle bana dete toh humein itni mehnat nahi karni Padhti. Very sweet. Now AbRam will lov the film even more.”

‘Zero’ is an upcoming film helmed by Aanand L Rai. It chronicles the life and struggles of a dwarf played by Shah Rukh Khan. 

