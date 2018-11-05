PM Imran Khan addresses China international import expo





SHANGHAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday addressed the inaugural session of China International Import Expo as a keynote speaker.

During his keynote address at the Shanghai International Expo, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the significance of CPEC, saying China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has opened the vista of opportunities in the region. He added that CPEC is beneficial for both China and Pakistan and will connect to Middle East and wider Gulf region.



Prime Minister also shared his party's slogan of change which he had introduced during the his campaign to woo the voters in Pakistan before July 25 polls, Khan said his government is fully committed to implement the manifesto to bring positive changes in the country, adding that the government's core objective is to establish a system based on transparency and accountability in the country.

Thanking China for the love and affection extended to him during his visit, PM Imran said the love between Pakistan and China did not only exist on a state-to-state level but could also be witnessed on people-to-people basis.