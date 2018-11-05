Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl
Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away
Lesson in history: Minister says appeasement to 'avoid bloodshed' never works

Lesson in history: Minister says appeasement to 'avoid bloodshed' never works

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan addresses China international import expo


SHANGHAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday  addressed the inaugural session of China International Import Expo as a keynote speaker.

During his keynote address at the Shanghai International Expo, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the significance of CPEC, saying China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has opened the vista of opportunities in the region. He added that CPEC is  beneficial for both China and Pakistan and will connect  to Middle East and wider Gulf region.

Prime Minister also shared his party's slogan of  change which he had introduced during the his  campaign to woo the voters in Pakistan before July 25 polls, Khan said his  government is fully committed  to implement the manifesto  to bring positive changes in the country, adding that the government's core objective is to establish a system based on  transparency and accountability in the country.

Thanking China for the love and affection extended to him during his visit, PM Imran said the love between Pakistan and China did not only exist on a state-to-state level but could also be witnessed on people-to-people basis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Twitter takes down Khadim Hussain Rizvi's official account

Twitter takes down Khadim Hussain Rizvi's official account

Twitter dismisses govt’s request to block Khadim Rizvi’s account

Twitter dismisses govt’s request to block Khadim Rizvi’s account
Govt launches complaint cell to bust vandals who damaged public, private properties

Govt launches complaint cell to bust vandals who damaged public, private properties
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?