Journalist among three killed in Khuzdar blast

Mohammad Siddiq Mengal car is seen damaged following the blast on May 3, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

KHUZDAR: At least three people, including journalist Mohammad Siddiq Mengal, were killed in a remote-controlled blast in Khuzdar, police told Geo News on Friday.

Mengal, a local veteran journalist and president of the Khuzdar Press Club, was targeted in the deadly blast when he was going to university from his home, the station house officer said, adding that his car was the target.

According to the police, the remote-controlled blast was carried out on the Sultan Ibrahim Khan Road on the National Highway.



This is not the first time Mengal has been targeted by attackers.



Police said that the journalist — who was associated with a local newspaper — escaped an assassination attempt a few months ago.

The attack on the journalist comes as the world honours the work of journalists around the world on Press Freedom Day today.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau strongly condemned the Khuzdar blast and directed the relevant authorities to present a report.

In the video, which Geo News has access to, shows that the explosion occurred as soon as Mengal's vehicle turned towards the Sultan Ibrahim Khan Road.

