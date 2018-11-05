President Xi visits Pakistan pavilion at China import expo

SHANGHAI: President Xi Jinping today visited Pakistani pavilion titled 'Emerging Pakistan' at the China International Import Expo where Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the dignitary.



The Chinese president and other world leaders including Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat remained at the stall for sometime and discussed the trade potential with Pakistani officials.

Pakistan has set up the pavilion as 'Country of Honour'.

Organisers say more than 3,000 foreign companies from 130 countries including the United States and Europe are present, including General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, Samsung, Walmart and Tesla.