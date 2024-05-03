Govt forms agency for cybercrime investigation anew

Representational image of a hacker involved in cybercrime. — Pixabay

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will no longer be investigating or dealing with electronic crimes under its Cyber Crime Wing as the federal government has established another body afresh to do the task.



The new National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will probe the electronic crimes as the cybercrime wing stood defunct, a notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Friday read.

The ministry said that the government took the decision in exercise of powers conferred by section 51 read with section 29 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

“There shall hereby stand established the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to exercise jurisdiction under the Act [Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 20l6] and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) shall cease to perform functions as designated investigation agency under the Act,” the statement dated April 29, 2024 read.

More to follow...

