Investigate death threats to Hamid Mir, CPJ asks Pakistan govt

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which is a US based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called on the authorities concerned in Pakistan to probe the "death threats and online harassment" against senior journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir.



The CPJ's statement comes after Mir, who is affiliated with Geo News and hosts "Capital Talk" programme, informed CPJ that he had received multiple death threats on social media and warnings that his life was in danger.

According to CPJ, Mir also reported the death threats to the police in Islamabad last week. So far, no first information report (FIR) has been registered while the investigation into the matter hasn't begun.

Mir, 57, also told CPJ that he saw at least two people filming him last week when he was in his car near his home in Islamabad. He added that the people ran away when he approached them.



“The threats and online hate campaign against one of Pakistan's most prominent television anchors illustrate the severity of intimidation and pressure faced by journalists in Pakistan,” said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.

“Pakistani security agencies must immediately act against those trying to silence Hamid Mir and hold them accountable.”

The senior journalist has survived at least two attempted assassinations. In 2014, he was shot and in 2012, his driver found explosives planted under his car.