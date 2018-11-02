Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Price in Pakistan is between Rs. 36,500 and Rs. 45,500. It’s features & specs include a 13MP Camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB Memory, 1.4 GHz Quad Core Processor and a 6 Inch display screen size. It is available in red, black, gold, pink & gray colors.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Specs & Features

Detailed Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus specs & features are given below.



Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Build

It runs on Android V8.1 Oreo Operating System with Samsung Experience 9.0 User Interface and have 161.4 x 76.9 x 7.9 mm dimensions. It weighs 178 g. It can use Dual Sim and Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) and available in Gold, Black, Pink, Gray and Red colors.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Frequency

It can operate using 2G Band on GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G Band on HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 and 4G Band on LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800).

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Processor

It uses a 1.4 GHz Quad Core Cortex-A53 processor on a Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 Chipset with Adreno 308 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Display

It’s display technology consist of IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multi-touch with an infinity display screen size of 6.0 inches that can support 720 x 1480 Pixels (~274 PPI) resolution.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Memory

It has a built-in memory of 32GB with a 3GB RAM and has a microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot).

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Camera

It has Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, AF + 5 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash as main camera specifications with features such as Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]). It’s front camera specifications are 8 MP, f/1.9, LED Flash.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Connectivity

It supports multiple connectivity options. Its WLAN includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot. It’s Bluetooth includes 4.2 with A2DP, LE. It’s GPS includes Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS . It’s Radio includes FM Radio. It’s USB includes microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go . It does not have NFC. It’s Data includes GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps).

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Battery

It has a Li-ion Non removable, 3300 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Features

It also has some other cool features. It’s Sensors include Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (Side Mounted), Gyro, Proximity. It’s Audio includes 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone. it’s Browser includes HTML5. It’s Messaging includes SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM . Some game are included and more can be Downloaded . It has a Torch, Document viewer and Photo/video editor

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Official TVC

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus picture Galleries

Some photo galleries are given below for red, black and gray colors. A photo gallery of general features is also given below.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Red photo gallery





Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Features photo gallery





Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Videos

Some video reviews are given below that includes un-boxing, quick reviews as well as detailed analysis of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus mobile.








