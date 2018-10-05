Fri October 05, 2018
October 5, 2018

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Pakistan's acclaimed artist Asim Azhar has landed in hot water after he claimed that esteemed singing icon Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend.'

During an interview, the 21-year-old actor along with Coke Studio sensation Momina Mustehsan was asked what comes to mind upon hearing Hadiqa Kiani's name to which Momina's swift response was: 'Legend.'

Subsequent to that Azhar was quick to disagree, saying: "Legend is too big of a word for me. The standards for a legend are too high.”

He went on to add that: "Someone with a stature of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who has influenced people can be called a legend.”

Momina retorted to Azhar's statement saying: "What would you lose by giving someone the respect? Hadiqa must have set trends at her own level," which was agreed upon by Azhar.

However soon after the dialogue, Azhar became target of social media scrutiny for his comments about the Boohey Barian singer.

The singer soon jumped in to his defense clearing the air and justifying his earlier made statements.

“I feel like my words have been put out of proportion and certain media outlets are cashing in on it. I said what I said because the word ‘legend’ for me is too big,” he stated.

Azhar had gone to shed light on his outlook stating: "When I think of the word ‘legend’, names like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab, Abida Parveen jee etc. come to mind… only because of the amount of revolution their music and art has brought through decades.”

He concluded the message saying: “Even though I myself am no one to put my opinion regarding this publicly, without being asked, but I feel like it was important becasue of the amount of people who follow and idolise us. I would never encourage disrespecting anybody and specially your seniors. P.S. dupatta mera malmal ka was and is my jam!”

