Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Notable Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor are all set to recreate magic onscreen as they team up after 22 years for an upcoming film, Indian Express reported.

The film, although not yet titled, is going to be produced under the banner of Sony Pictures International Productions in India and MacGuffin Pictures. A directorial of debutante Hitesh Bhatia, the movie will be set in Delhi.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India, expressed his excitement on collaborating with Rishi Kapoor after the success of ‘102 Not Out’.

“As we continue to ramp up our local production slate with a keen focus on stories that audiences have never seen before, we are extremely thrilled to get started on this family comedy. The moment our partners Abhishek Chaubey and Honey Trehan brought the story to us – we were sold on the idea,” Krishnani said.

Sharing the ecstatic news of teaming up with Rishi after such a long time, Juhi wrote on Twitter:

Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor last charmed audiences in their film 'Daraar' that released in 1962.



Abhishek Chaubey, Partner, MacGuffin Pictures said he is looking forward to their association with Sony Pictures and is doubly excited about “working with Rishi ji and Juhi ji on a delightful script penned by Hitesh and Supratik”.

Honey Trehan, Partner, MacGuffin Pictures added, “As producers, we’ve always been interested in making films across the genre spectrum, and I feel this is the perfect film for MacGuffin Pictures to break into the comedy / family drama genre – a pitch perfect entertainer that the whole family can sit and watch together.”