Katrina, Suhana join Bachan family at Star-studded launch of Shweta Nanda’s store

MUMBAI: At a glittering and auspicious recent event of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s store launch in Mumbai saw a host of Bollywood biggies attend.

On Saturday evening, Bachchan and Nanda families were present at the launch of Shweta's fashion brand in Mumbai.



Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with husband Nikhil and daughter Navya Naveli were all present at a prestigious event.

A proud papa Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram of the entire family, and captioned, “Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together #mxsworld.”





The evening was star-studded; famous celebrities and fashion icons adorned the event with their presence.



Attending the launch was the entire spectrum of stars, from the veterans to the newbies. Spotted were Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and ‘90s Roja actor Madhu who walked in with her pretty girls. Among the older generation Neetu Singh added a splash of green with her presence.



Bollywood's charming actress Katrina Kaif also posted on Instagram, “Congratulations @shwetabachchan ,a wonderful start to this new journey .... one of the loveliest and kindest people I know... like everything u do this will be amazng.”



















