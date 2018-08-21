Tue August 21, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed said in an interview that he would like to act in a film if he is given a role, which is usually given to Indian super star Salman Khan, and if the Bollywood beauty, Katrina Kaif would be his heroin in the film.

He said this in a sports programme “Score” at Geo News on Tuesday.

The Pakistan cricket team captain said that he wants to do a character like ‘Dabang’, which was portrayed by Salman Khan.

He further said that this is also his demand to cast Katrina as his heroine in the film.

