Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed said in an interview that he would like to act in a film if he is given a role, which is usually given to Indian super star Salman Khan, and if the Bollywood beauty, Katrina Kaif would be his heroin in the film.
He said this in a sports programme “Score” at Geo News on Tuesday.
The Pakistan cricket team captain said that he wants to do a character like ‘Dabang’, which was portrayed by Salman Khan.
He further said that this is also his demand to cast Katrina as his heroine in the film.
