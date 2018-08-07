Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna announces third book

Bollywood’s former actress Twinkle Khanna is going to launch her third book “Pyjamas are Forgiving” in September.

While her spouse Akshay Kumar is recognized for his thriller comedy films, actress-turned-author Twinkle leaves her wit and sarcasm for her books.

Taking announcement to Twitter, author of “Mrs Funnybones” (2015) and “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad” (2017) stated that the book will be up on Amazon and Flipkart for pre-order.

“Out in early September and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months,” the 43-year-old columnist wrote.

Her husband actor Akshay Kumar, who is happy on her wife’s book, also tweeted: “The whole family was walking on eggshells when she was writing this one and I for one am so glad she is finally done.”







