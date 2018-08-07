Tue August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

US revives Iran sanctions

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna announces third book

Bollywood’s former actress Twinkle Khanna is going to launch her third book “Pyjamas are Forgiving” in September.

While her spouse Akshay Kumar is recognized for his thriller comedy films, actress-turned-author Twinkle leaves her wit and sarcasm for her books.

Taking announcement to Twitter, author of “Mrs Funnybones” (2015) and “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad” (2017) stated that the book will be up on Amazon and Flipkart for pre-order.

“Out in early September and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months,” the 43-year-old columnist wrote.

Her husband actor Akshay Kumar, who is happy on her wife’s book, also tweeted: “The whole family was walking on eggshells when she was writing this one and I for one am so glad she is finally done.”



