Hareem Farooq and Justin Trudeau meet up to bridge gaps between countries

Pakistan’s beauty queen Hareem Farooq’s meet up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the social media by storm with fans ecstatic about the actor bridging gaps between the two countries.

The 29-year-old actor turned to Instagram to post about the momentous moment she experienced during her trip to Canada where she met up with the Canadian premier and talked about the prospects of the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Terming the meet “an all time career high” the Janaan co-producer went on to state: “I got to meet the charming and amazing @justinpjtrudeau as a part of my trip to Canada and had a talk about the entertainment industry of Pakistan and how we can work together on bridging the gaps between the two countries with collaborations of films, dramas, music and talent !!

She wrapped up the post by paying accolades to her fans, “Love my job as an actor and producer which opens such doors for me ... and love my fans from all over the world whose unconditional love and support helps me keep pushing the boundaries for women in Pakistan.”