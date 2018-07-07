Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hareem Farooq and Justin Trudeau meet up to bridge gaps between countries

Pakistan’s beauty queen Hareem Farooq’s meet up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the social media by storm with fans ecstatic about the actor bridging gaps between the two countries.

The 29-year-old actor turned to Instagram to post about the momentous moment she experienced during her trip to Canada where she met up with the Canadian premier and talked about the prospects of the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Terming the meet “an all time career high” the Janaan co-producer went on to state: “I got to meet the charming and amazing @justinpjtrudeau as a part of my trip to Canada and had a talk about the entertainment industry of Pakistan and how we can work together on bridging the gaps between the two countries with collaborations of films, dramas, music and talent !!

x
Advertisement

She wrapped up the post by paying accolades to her fans, “Love my job as an actor and producer which opens such doors for me ... and love my fans from all over the world whose unconditional love and support helps me keep pushing the boundaries for women in Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Shooting of 'Child's Play' remake to hit floors this fall

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' sets out official trailer

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' sets out official trailer

Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh is my greatest opponent, says Ranbir Kapoor
Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert

Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert
Load More load more