Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 script ready; film to go on floors soon

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated sequel for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore is finally on its way to being materialized with reports suggesting that its script has already been prepared.

Sequel of the 2012 released Bollywood thriller is finally being picked up after soaring demand by movie buffs and as per surfacing reports, the script for the film has already been prepared and is awaiting approval by ‘Padmaavat’ filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is co-producing the motion picture.

Producer of the blockbuster film, Shabina Khan in conversation with Indian media has stated: “It is ready. The writing took some time from Mr. Vijayendra Prasad. Now we are ready. Mr. Bhansali and I co-produce. I am just waiting for him to approve the script and then we will move on.”

The sequel has yet to go on floors, and as of now, the expected release date also remains unknown.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage
Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later

Court rules Meera as Attiqur Rehman’s wife nine years later
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ becomes first successful film of 2018
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ new trailer out now
Load More load more