Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 script ready; film to go on floors soon

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated sequel for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore is finally on its way to being materialized with reports suggesting that its script has already been prepared.

Sequel of the 2012 released Bollywood thriller is finally being picked up after soaring demand by movie buffs and as per surfacing reports, the script for the film has already been prepared and is awaiting approval by ‘Padmaavat’ filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is co-producing the motion picture.

Producer of the blockbuster film, Shabina Khan in conversation with Indian media has stated: “It is ready. The writing took some time from Mr. Vijayendra Prasad. Now we are ready. Mr. Bhansali and I co-produce. I am just waiting for him to approve the script and then we will move on.”

The sequel has yet to go on floors, and as of now, the expected release date also remains unknown.