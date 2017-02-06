A couple of days after Raees collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, the makers of the film decided to release a deleted song from the movie titled Halka Halka. Mahira and Shah Ruk bring their chemistry to life in the romantic song.

Raees' songs Zaalima and Udi Udi Jaye were well received by critics, who couldn't help but applaud the chemistry and equation that Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira shared in reel life. The songs, editing and overall theme of the movie enabled it to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it a hit. One song however did become a casualty of editing and was excluded from the movie.

Halka Halka, sung by veterans Sonu Nigam and Shreya Goshal and penned by Javed Akhtar, is a breath of fresh air. A light song sung expertly by the two singers, it details the romance between Shah Rukh and Mahira. The two can be seen mouthing the words of the song in the streets of India's Gujarat as Shah Rukh woos Mahira.

Shah Rukh plays a bootlegger from Gujarat in the movie whose ambitions and illegal activities are hindered by an ambitious cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mahira Khan plays Raees' love interest in the movie.

