Canada, and allies vow action to restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Canada and its allies say they are prepared to act to restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, as the key shipping route faces disruption amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

In a joint statement released Thursday, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan said they are ready to “contribute to appropriate efforts” to ensure commercial shipping can move safely through the strait.

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The countries also called on Iran to stop its “threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the strait to commercial shipping,” according to the statement.

The Strait of Hormuz carries around one fifth of the world’s crude oil supply. Shipping through the route has been significantly disrupted since the conflict began, contributing to rising global energy costs.

GasBuddy reports that the average price of fuel in Canada has reached 170 cents per litre, an increase of nearly 20 cents compared with the same time last year.

The statement came as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met US President Donald Trump, who noted the importance of the route for global energy supply.

Earlier this week, The Canadian Press reported that two Canadian cargo ships were stranded in the Persian Gulf, unable to pass through the strait.