Beyond the hype: Why scientists reject ‘Super El Nino’ as a useful metric
El Nino events commonly ramp up in winter and spring and decay towards the end of summer and the start of autumn
Scientists dislike the term “Super El Nino” because it is reductive and often inaccurate for practicing local impacts. While a “super” event is defined by eastern Pacific temperatures rising 2C above normal, this specific number does not correlate well within rainfall levels in Australia. Relying solely on one index to predict weather is described as being as flawed as using BMI to judge the health of a bodybuilder-it doesn't tell the whole story.
El Nino occurs when trade winds awaken and sea surface temperatures near the Americans warm up. In Australia, this commonly leads to warmer temperatures and reduced rainfall in the east during winter and spring, increasing drought and fire risks. Because the oceans are warming globally, the Bureau of Meteorology now uses a “Relative Nino Index” to distinguish between natural El Nino patterns and general background warming. Forecasts made during the Southern Hemisphere autumn are notoriously unreliable-a phenomenon known as the Autumn Predictability Barrier.
As of April 2026, while some international models suggest a strong El Nino could develop, scientists warn that these early forecasts should be taken “with a big lump of salt.” Experts advised ignoring “clickbait” headlines that use evocative terms like “Godzilla” or “Super” El Nino.
Instead of just watching Pacific Ocean temperature, Australians should monitor the Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecasts, which account for multiple climate drivers beyond just El Nino.
The current gold standard for Australian forecasting is the Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecasts. It is crucial to stay updated as new forecasts are released. While people are eager to know if an El Nino will occur this year, the only scientifically accurate answer as of April 9 is “maybe”.
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