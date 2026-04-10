Khaby Lame’s $975 million deal faces collapse

The highly publicised $975 million deal involving Khaby Lame has run into major trouble after brokerages restricted or blocked trading in the stock tied to the agreement.

The merger deal which involves Rich Sparkle Holdings has created confusion among investors because they are uncertain about the deal's completion status.

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The controversy started when Khaby Lame declared his merger plan, which would create a partnership between his business and Rich Sparkle Holdings. The announcement triggered a sharp rally in Rich Sparkle shares.

The initial excitement vanished entirely after the first moment of enthusiasm. The stock has now dropped more than 90% from its peak because investors are uncertain about the deal's progress and the company has not submitted its required regulatory documents.

Interactive Brokers, Fidelity and Charles Schwab, together with other major platforms, have suspended Rich Sparkle share trading because they fear the company's low market value and its operational hazards.

Notably, some platforms permit trading to continue while operators have expanded their trade limitations, which resulted in increased market anxiety.

The absence of official documentation about the completed merger has created greater confusion. Rich Sparkle's earlier statements declared the acquisition complete, while their subsequent documents showed that certain conditions had not yet been fulfilled.

The lack of clarity has left investors uncertain about the value of Lame's potential stake and the future of the deal.