Does Buckingham Palace instruct guests not to talk about Harry, Meghan?

Reports recently emerged that Buckingham Palace has a strict 'no Megahn-Harry talk' rule

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left behind the biggest elephant in the room when they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. But are visitors really not allowed to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within Palace walls?

In the newly released trailer for The Real Housewives of London, cast member Panthea Parker recalls attending a royal garden party hosted by Prince William and Princess Kate back in May.

On the way to the event, she tells her husband, British lawyer Ed Parker, “I’m going to go, ‘How do you feel about Harry and what he did?’”

But Ed quickly shuts that idea down. Flipping through a booklet, he tells her, “It says, specifically, ‘Do not ask the monarch about Harry and Meghan.’”

However, Ed was most likely joking about the rules, given his delivery of the line and the fact that Buckingham Palace doesn’t actually instruct its guests about what they can and can’t say.

However, it’s standard for invitees to be reminded of basic royal etiquette when meeting the King.

This year’s garden party was attended by over 30,000 guests and marked the Princess of Wales’ return to the annual event since her remission from cancer.

Panthea later shared a photo from the event, writing on Instagram, “If there’s any garden party to go to, it’s the King’s at Buckingham Palace — naturally. The average age? Let’s just say I was the youth ambassador.”