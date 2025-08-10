Meghan Markle receives advice over obsession with royal-linked brands

Meghan Markle received advice about her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after entering into a new chapter of her life.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex announced her brand in February 2025 via a video-style Instagram post.

Since then, the products which she has been launching, like jam, honey, tea or wine, have been selling out within minutes of the launch, sparking reactions among fans.

Now, a brand expert highlighted the things which are lacking in Meghan's brand, As Ever.

As per Express, Jaimie Sarah said, "If I were advising her, I would have suggested that she truly carve her own path with products that could not be construed to be competing with any previous Royal-linked or Royal-founded brands."

The expert believes that Meghan's brand name, As Ever, is not "memorable," as it is close to 'as if', thereby encouraging consumers to beggar belief, and doesn't link in any way to the brand story or the magic she is hoping to inject into her customers' homes and lives."

Speaking of the logo, Jaimie questioned the link between palm trees and her kitchen products.