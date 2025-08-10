Comedian Jimmy Carr faces backlash for comparing Prince Harry to Kanye West

Jimmy Carr, has ignited a fresh wave of controversy after likening Prince Harry to rapper Kanye West during a stand-up performance.

Carr's comments, which drew a mixed public reaction, compared both figures' past incidents involving Nazi attire.

Carr told the crowd, "The royal family - well, if you can imagine, they're like our Kardashians. Prince Harry is very much our Kanye. He occasionally dresses as a Nazi - and he f***ed up."

This joke was made in response to an audience question about whether he preferred Prince William or Prince Harry, leaving little doubt about his preference.

The comparison references a 2005 incident where Prince Harry, then 20, attended a fancy dress party in a Nazi uniform, sparking widespread condemnation.

Although Prince Harry apologised at the time, the controversy has lingered in his public image. Kanye West, on the other hand, has faced criticism for public statements widely seen as antisemitic and has since claimed to "renounce" such views.

The clip, posted on Carr's official Instagram account with 2.5 million followers, drew a mixed reaction. Some online users called it "quite a smart answer," while others accused Carr of targeting Prince Harry unfairly.

One user commented, "Harry just can't catch a break, can he," while another added, "You lost me. Harry is a treasure."

Carr is no stranger to public backlash, having faced criticism for material deemed offensive and his role in a tax avoidance scheme. Despite this, his company, R & I Futures Ltd, generated $6.14 million in the year to September 2024, averaging nearly $128,000 in weekly earnings.

A recent YouGov poll ranking 20 members of the Royal Family placed Prince William at the top with 74% favourability, followed by Princess Kate at 71%. Prince Harry's approval rating fell to 28%, while Meghan's dropped to 20%, figures only marginally higher than Prince Andrew's.

Disapproval rates were equally stark, with 62% viewing Harry negatively and 67% expressing an unfavourable opinion of Meghan.