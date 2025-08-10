Princess Anne ditches iconic bouffant for elegant new hairstyle

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, has unveiled a new hairstyle in a royal portrait released ahead of her 75th birthday.

The princess traded in her signature bouffant, which she's sported for over five decades, for an elegant chignon. The portrait, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, shows Anne posing alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, at Windsor Castle.

In the photo, Anne wears a stunning ivory gown with lace detailing on the bodice and a cropped jacket, complemented by her diamond Festoon Tiara. Sir Tim, on the other hand, sports a black tuxedo with red cuffs and several medals of honour pinned to his chest.

The portrait was taken moments before the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the UK.

Anne's signature bouffant hairstyle has been a staple of her look for decades, and she's previously revealed the reason behind her affinity for it.

In the 2020 documentary "Princess Royal: Anne at 70," Anne mentioned that her hairstyle is quick and easy to achieve, taking only 10 to 15 minutes. She jokingly compared it to the hours it took the stylists on "The Crown" to replicate her look.

As the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne has been busy supporting King Charles since he ascended to the throne following their mother's death in September 2022.

"We've been very lucky," Anne said in an interview ahead of Charles' coronation. "My mother was the queen for a very long time. And although you kind of know that this might happen, you don't really think about it very much—not least of all because the monarchy is about continuity."

She added, "I think for my brother, you know this is something he's been waiting for, and he's probably spent more time thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's more a question of, OK, we have to shift the way we support, and that's what we need to do."

The royal portrait was released on August 8, and Anne will celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15. Here's to many more years of elegance and poise from the Princess Royal