Meghan Markle breaks silence on major As Ever shipping issue: 'We see you!'

Meghan Markle is finally addressing her customer’s biggest complaint with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever earlier this year with a vast array of products, including jams, flower sprinkles, crepe mixes, and most recently, her first alcoholic beverage, a “Napa Valley Rosé” wine. But while her stock has typically sold out within hours, demand outside of the U.S. has gone unmet as international shipping remains available.
Now, it appears Meghan has heard the grievances, though it remains unclear if she plans to do something about it anytime soon.
“Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products,” she wrote via her official As Ever Instagram page on Saturday, August 9.
“You have good taste… and good friends,” she continued, implying that international customers are relying on their American friends to snag some products for them.
The caption accompanied a picture of the former Suits actress — or rather, her shadow — raising a glass of wine.
The 42-year-old launched her new business from her Los Angeles home, where she currently lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Prince Harry takes action with Prince Seeiso as boardroom battle escalates
Princess Beatrice turned 37 on 8th August 2025
The 88-year-old looked elegant as she attended the significant military occasion
Beatrice was originally given a different name by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Queen Camilla drops her 'title' to strengthen monarchy
The Duke of Sussex's new plans revealed amid reports of his reconciliation with King Charles