Meghan Markle breaks silence on major As Ever shipping issue: 'We see you!'

Meghan has been criticised for not being able to meet her customers' demands

Meghan Markle is finally addressing her customer’s biggest complaint with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever earlier this year with a vast array of products, including jams, flower sprinkles, crepe mixes, and most recently, her first alcoholic beverage, a “Napa Valley Rosé” wine. But while her stock has typically sold out within hours, demand outside of the U.S. has gone unmet as international shipping remains available.

Now, it appears Meghan has heard the grievances, though it remains unclear if she plans to do something about it anytime soon.

“Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products,” she wrote via her official As Ever Instagram page on Saturday, August 9.

“You have good taste… and good friends,” she continued, implying that international customers are relying on their American friends to snag some products for them.

The caption accompanied a picture of the former Suits actress — or rather, her shadow — raising a glass of wine.

The 42-year-old launched her new business from her Los Angeles home, where she currently lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.