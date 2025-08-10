Royal family annual Balmoral plans face setback amid Prince Andrew crisis

Prince Andrew’s latest scandal seems to have spoiled King Charles’s annual plans for Scottish break at the Balmoral Castle.

The monarch, who is currently staying at his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite place to unwind, was supposed to be relaxing himself amid his cancer treatment.

Each year, the monarch extends an invite to the royals to spend the summer break, per the tradition set by the Charles’s mother. However, with the release of the new book by historian Andrew Lownie has proved that Andrew is “the problem that won’t go away”.

“Every few months now, there seem to be new allegations about Prince Andrew and lurid stories about his behaviour over the years,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

“These summer months are meant to be a period of calm and respite for the Royal family,” Bond noted. “But here’s the Duke once again, splashed all over the papers, with graphic tales.”

Even though Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, the disgraced Duke was still invited to family events. Even his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson joined the royals during the Scotland holiday.

However, these latest allegations cited in Lownie’s new book have caused a new headache for the royals even during their time off.

Bond believes that the King “must be exasperated” with his brother and it remains to be see if they will be invited to Balmoral this year as part of the family’s summer get-togethers.

If they were, it certainly could be “awkward” for the other royals attending and Andrew himself.