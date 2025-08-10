Prince William, Kate rename Meghan’s As Ever with ‘embarrassing’ title

Prince William and Kate Middleton were not the biggest fans of Meghan Markle when Prince Harry began dating her back in 2017. The tensions grew over time, leading to the Sussexes exiting in 2020.

Montecito and Buckingham Palace may be continuing talks following last month’s ‘peace summit’, but that has not stopped the Prince and Princess of Wales to snicker about the Duchess of Sussex’s new venture.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand was previously named American Riviera Orchard, but due to copyright issues, Prince Harry’s wife chose the name As Ever for the brand.

The announcement came from Meghan directly back in February, one month after she had returned to Instagram. She shared the back story for the name and gave insight into what to expect.

When the name was revealed, royal sources revealed that William and Kate did not hesitate to make snide comments and picked out a nickname for thee brand: As if, according to Bella Magazine, via DailyMail.

The friends reportedly shared that ‘As If’ referred to ‘as if it will take off’. Another insider said that it “caused quite a bit of laughter within the group. WhatsApp messages have been going back and forth”.

They added, “It’s all very budget and rushed. Embarrassing, really.”

In the peace summit last month, Prince Harry had also extended an olive branch to Kensington Palace – the office of William and Kate. It remains to be seen if that will warm the icy ties between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

However, a palace source previously shared that the royals “don’t trust” Meghan and reconciliation will only proceed if only Harry is involved.