Prince Harry launches serious action against Dr Chandauka for misconduct

Prince Harry is not holding back after his life’s work was stolen from him in what is being dubbed as a “hostile takeover”.

The Duke of Sussex’s beloved charity Sentebale has become headline fodder after a governance clash forced Harry and Prince Seeiso to quit in March of this year.

Allegations of corruption, bullying and misogynoir (discrimination against black women) were made by charity chair, Dr Sophie Chanduaka, which were investigated by UK Charity Commission.

After four months of probe, Harry’s name was cleared as they found “no evidence” to support the accusations. Sentebale launched another query to declare if they investigated individual allegations of bullying within the report.

This angered Harry and now the King Charles’s son has “upped the ante by issuing a formal complaint about Dr Chandauka's conduct, accusing her of recycling unfounded claims”, according to a report by Mail on Sunday.

In a letter was issued from the Duke of Sussex’s office slamming Dr Chanduaka’s move to revisit “'serious, highly-charged and damaging allegations”.

Ms Chandauka continues to publicly recycle these claims, this time beneath the guise of clarification, all while leveraging the charity's public platform to do so,” the letter states, per MoS.

“This conduct appears to directly contravene your warning about the risks of airing internal disputes in the media and seems to constitute an ongoing misuse of charitable resources for the pursuit of personal vindication.”

Meanwhile, new details emerged from Dr Chandauka’s 2023 appointment, which has raised major concerns.

In her email to fellow board members at the time, she had requested $3,000 (£2,200) a day for her time, claiming this represented “a very significant compromise/pay cut” as she typically charged £2,500 for 60-minute speaking engagements.

According to a source, the board members found it in “stark contrast to the selfless, pro bono spirit in which most serve”.

As the boardroom battle continues, Harry is planning to launch a new charity to help the vulnerable children in Bostwana and Lesotho, who are already facing the brunt of the row.