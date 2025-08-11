Prince Andrew 'too afraid' to return to US amid explosive allegations

New biography claims the late Queen knew about Prince Andrew's 'conduct and 'allowed it to happen'

Prince Andrew may 'never set foot' on US again, amid severe allegations.

According to sources, the lawmakers are pressing for him to provide testimony under oath about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, once branded 'Air Miles Andy 'for his relentless jet-set lifestyle, has not travelled to North America in about a decade.

Now new senior sources have shared that he is 'too terrified' to even consider making the trip.

It comes after a new biography claims the late Queen knew about his 'conduct and 'allowed it to happen,' reports The Mirror.

This follows the FBI shelving its probe it into his ties with Epstein and Donald Trump reversing his campaign promise to release all files detailing his former friend's criminal activities.

One Washington insider told The Mirror: 'If Prince Andrew sets foot on US soil again, he will met with an avalanche of political, legal and media scrutiny.

He knows it and so does Buckingham Palace. The safest option for him is to stay put in britain and hope the storm dies down. But it won't.'

Meanwhile, her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, celebrated her 37th birthday on 8th August, 2025.

The royal is believed to have marked the occasion privately with her husband and child, away from the public eye, amid fresh allegations about her famous parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie in his upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.