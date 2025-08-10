Meghan Markle issues befitting reply to royal expert’s brutal critique

Meghan Markle received tirade from a disgruntled royal commentator after the Duchess of Sussex marked a milestone last week.

As Prince Harry’s wife marked her birthday celebrations, she also treated her fans to a second wine launch of As Ever’s 2024 Napa Valley rosé.

A US-based columnist/royal and foreign policy commentator, Lee Cohen, had slammed the Duchess for her remarks about the royal family made in the 2021 Oprah interview.

Cohen told the Express, “Is her ‘magic’ conjuring royal racism from thin air or twerking in a hospital room for clout?” He suggested that “what goes around comes around” and slammed Meghan’s As Ever journey as “predictable, transparent, and tone deaf”.

For Meghan’s birthday post, Cohen called it “narcissistic rubbish — painfully contrived, and with her reputation, suspect to be self-penned”. The commentator suggested that only “handful of supporters tossed her birthday scraps”.

In light of the bitter comments, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex released a statement to the outlet.

“Gosh! Mr Cohen’s distress does seem quite profound,” Meghan quipped. “I genuinely hope he’s able to find the support and peace he so clearly needs.”

She continued, “Perhaps a quiet evening in front of Netflix with a calming glass of As ever rosé..? He’ll soon be able to enjoy it in front of the forthcoming season of Season 2 of With Love, Meghan. Either way, I wish him all the best.”