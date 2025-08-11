Queen Elizabeth gives verdict on security for Harry, Meghan in secret letter

Queen Elizabeth advocates for the Sussex's security in an unearthed letter

Queen Elizabeth revealed her true feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a letter following their resignation from royal duties.

An unearthed royal letter has revealed Queen Elizabeth II believed it was “imperative” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to have “effective security” after leaving their royal roles in 2020, per Express.

The note, written by her private secretary Sir Edward Young to UK cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, followed the now-famous Sandringham Summit.

“You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family,” the letter read.

It cited Harry’s royal profile, his military service, Meghan’s own public standing, and “the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists” as reasons for ongoing protection.

Sir Edward noted that while RAVEC would make the final call independently, the Queen was clear that adequate protection mattered.

Harry has long argued that reduced security is why Meghan and their children haven’t returned to the UK since 2022.

In May 2025, the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that his protection should be decided on a case-by-case basis Harry later told BBC America that the decision left him “devastated.”

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.