Prince Harry, Meghan's reunion efforts go to waste due to major mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts to make peace with King Charles and the royal family might go in vain due to a major mistake.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and the monarch's aides sat down for a meeting in London, which was dubbed a major first step towards future reconciliation between the two parties.

As per GB, the royal expert Duncan Larcombe called out the Sussexes for doing the bare minimum despite the peace summit.

He said, "They’re on a charm offensive and have employed people to help improve their image, and show they’re trying to build bridges and move on."

"It’s very much to make them appear like good guys who are trying to make friends," Duncan added.

The royal commentator believes that their efforts to make amends with the royal family came "far too late to make a difference."

It is important to note that Prince Harry expressed a desire to leave grudges behind and reunite with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, as life is short.