Meghan Markle makes surprising gesture for Khloé Kardashian

Meghan Markle showed off her special friendship she shared with the Kardashian family with a notable gesture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her As Ever brand earlier this year, sent a lovely basket full of As Ever goodies for reality TV star Khloe Kardashian..

The As Ever founder on Sunday took to her personal Instagram account to reshare a Story from Khloé, who had received a sweet gift

The basket consisted of fresh vegetables ranging from colourful bell peppers, cherry tomatoes to gorgeous flowers. It also contained bottles of Meghan’s Napa Valley rosé wine and the limited-edition honey.

The Kardashians star had added a sticker message to the IG story which read, “hey hey all my girls with a K” along with white hand-drawn heart sticker.

Meanwhile, the IG Story shared by Meghan had a kiss emoji and three white hearts.

While Prince Harry’s wife does have connections to A-listers in Hollywood, Meghan is known to be friends with Kris Jenner. This seems to be the first time someone from the Kardashian family had a public exchange with the Duchess.