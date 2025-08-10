King Charles honours Princess Anne special request ahead of key milestone

Princess Anne made a historic move, and her brother, King Charles, acknowledged her special gesture ahead of her 75th birthday.

The Princess Royal is set to mark a milestone birthday on August 15. But the hardest-working royal requested that the monarch let her host a meaningful gathering in Buckingham Palace to begin her birthday celebration.

For the unversed, on June 6, Anne brought her affiliated charities together at a special forum to commemorate her forthcoming birthday.

As per Palace's spokesperson, the key royal and the charity bosses "discussed key topics such as challenges facing the sector, public trust in charities, and the opportunities and risks presented by new technologies."

Express reported that Anne's decision to gather charities in the Palace "personifies what she cares about."

An insider shared, "She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together to hear more about their work and how she can help them."

It is important to mention that King Charles recently honoured his sister by introducing a special coin, giving a heartfelt tribute to her "Duty and Devotion" for the firm.